Avon and Somerset Police said that officers made the discovery on Friday evening.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the force said that they have informed the family of Jake Jones.

Jake was last seen at about 1.45am on Sunday, March 5, leaving the O2 Academy in Frogmore Street, Bristol.

Officers from the area's neighbourhood policing team had been handing out leaflets in the city centre, among other enquiries, in the hopes of finding any information related to Jake's whereabouts.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed this morning, Saturday March 11, morning that a body had been found on Friday, March 10. They added that they were not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: "Sadly, last night (Friday 10 March), while searching for missing Jake, officers found a body. Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we have updated his family accordingly. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

"We are not treating the death as suspicious and we are continuing to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner. We would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal."

