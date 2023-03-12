If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Shant – seven years old, female, German Shepherd

Shant is a beautiful confident girl who came to Many Tears from a breeder.

She loves a fuss and would happily play with you and her favourite football all day. Shant can usually be seen carrying her football to the play yards, on walks and at the front of the kennel to entice people to come in and play with her.

Shant would like to be someone’s whole world so will need to be an only dog and, although she walks well on a lead, she is still a big girl and can pull at times, especially if she sees a cat – which for her is an even more exciting toy.

Many Tears said they cannot understand how this is Shant’s fifth month in kennels, she brings volunteers so much joy everyday with her amazing personality.

Hector – two years old, male, Beagle cross Cocker Spaniel

Hector is a bouncy cheeky boy that loves a snuggle and a gentle fuss.

Hector was previously adopted but returned due to a change in personal circumstances.

Hector is a very smart active boy that needs enrichment and exercise throughout the day to help him settle and relax mentally and physically.

Hector has shown signs of resource guarding in his previous home, so the centre has been training him using reward based and redirecting techniques so his future adopters would need to be prepared to carry this on.

Hector isn’t the type of dog that you can just leave to chill all day on the sofa next to you although he does love a lazy snuggle, he is the type of dog that you take out on your adventures with you - to the beach, up mountains, even on the bike.

Hector has been with Many Tears for nearly eight months, he sits in his kennel with his head peeking out waiting for the next bit of attention.

Hector will be a project dog but one that will fill your heart with so much pride and love.

Hickory – five years old, male, Beagle cross Cocker Spaniel

Hickory is an absolute sweetheart who has come to Many Tears from a breeder.

He does have a grade two heart murmur that will need monitoring, but is not causing him any difficulty currently.

Hickory loves gentle fuss and attention, going out on walks, food and playing with others as long as they can match his energy.

Hickory is a high energy active boy who looks very confident but underneath the overexcitement is a little anxious and unsure so he will need a calm active home that can build a trusting relationship with Hickory so that when he feels unsure he can look to his humans and gain confidence and security from them.

Hickory can be an only dog in a home but will need enrichment and stimulation to help tire out that smart mind of his to help him settle and enjoy a long snooze.

Primrose – eight years old, female, Pomeranian

Perfect Primrose is a sweet but sassy older lady, she has grown in confidence so much since she first arrived and enjoys a fuss, especially if you’re sitting on the floor and ready to snuggle.

Primrose is still a little timid at times but in a home with other doggy friends providing comfort she should only continue to blossom.

Primrose needs a home with dogs bigger than her as she can be a bossy boots at times but as she is only a small Pomeranian this shouldn’t be hard to find.

She has a grade two heart murmur which will need to be monitored but is currently not causing her any difficulty as she plays with her friends in the yard, runs to you for treats and chases after toys.

Primrose has been at Many Tears for nearly five months.

Prize – one year old, male, collie

Prize is exactly his namesake and would be the most prized dog in a family, he is an absolute angel who walks well on a lead, knows to sit when cars pass and gently takes treats from you.

Prize loves to have a snuggle and will quickly fall asleep on you as you rub his belly.

Prize has been good with both male and female kennel friends, playing well with them and settling in for the night sharing a bed at times.

Although he appears to be a confident sweetheart he has never lived in a home before so he will be unsure and startled at random things that seem so normal to us - would be a foreign concept for him, so he will need kind and calm adopters that give him confidence and security for him to settle.

Prize deserves to be the center of someone’s world and is waiting patiently for his forever family.