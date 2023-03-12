An added bonus this year was that there were two choirs staging – the recent links ups with the Serendipity Ladies Choir continuing, the common denominator being that Juliet Rossiter is musical director of both.

Juliet conducted 17 items, 11 by the men and six by the ladies, plus a joint rousing ending of Syahamba and, of course, the National Anthem.

The mayor welcomed choirs and audience and at the interval introduced David Evans from Paul Sartori Foundation who spoke on the work of the charity.

There was a special welcome for Serendipity’s new accompanist, Heather Williams, who was playing at her first concert with the ladies. Matthew John, male voice MC, kept the programme flowing in fine style.

The male voice programme included Welsh favourites and two newly-learned pieces, Amen and He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother.

For American Trilogy they were joined by two recent recruits, Gareth Lewis and Eliot Baron, and by four others who were all in the audience.

The ladies’ items included The Rose, Carrick Fergus and the very jolly Lollypop made famous in the 1950s by The Chordettes.

Thanks were expressed by the mayor and flowers were presented to the musical team of Juliet, Heather and Carole Rees, accompanist to the male voice.

The next male voice concert will be on Tuesday March 28 at Pisgah Chapel, Cresselly, which was postponed in December due to weather conditions.

-----

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.