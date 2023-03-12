As the cooperative share offer to purchase the historic Crymych Arms gears up, the project was recently featured on GB News.

The community purchase ideas have come from the local football club who aim to re-open the Crymych Arms as a traditional food and drink pub while also being a new base for the football club.

Club secretary Robin Davies and the chair of the local community council, Cris Tomos, were interviewed live on GB News by Eamonn Holmes.

Cris and Robin are pictured during their live interview on GB News. (Image: Cris Tomos)

Cris, who also works for the local community development charity Planed, explained: "It is great that a share pledge campaign has already seen over £130,000 being promised by local people.

“We now have had support from Cwmpas Cooperative and Co-op UK to register the football club as a Community Benefit Society with the FCA that will then allow us to launch the share offer before the end of March.

“We are also hoping to catch the end of the tax relief scheme before it closes on the 5th of April that will allow investors to have a 30% Social Tax Investment Relief."

The third public meeting will be on Monday March 20 at 7pm in Crymych market hall.

Anyone interested in knowing more about the share offer scheme can visit the website www.cpdcrymych.cymru or email crymychfc@gmail.com

People are also encouraged to come to the meeting to ask questions and pick up the share offer forms.