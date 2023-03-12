The 2023 Oscars are set to take place this Sunday (March 12) with the prestigious film awards ceremony crowning the best the industry had to offer in the last year.
The likes of Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, Tar and The Banshees of Inisherin are competing for multiple awards at the ceremony, including Best Picture.
Some British talent has also been nominated, including Bill Nighy for Best Actor for his role in the film Living, and Roger Deakins for his cinematography in Empire of Light.
If you want to watch the awards live in the UK here's what channel you will need to find.
How to watch the 2023 Oscars in the UK
Due to the time differences with the United States, the Oscars broadcast will air quite late for people in the UK, with it starting at midnight on Monday, March 13.
If you have Freeview you will be able to watch the Oscars on either Sky Arts or Sky News.
Additionally, it will be shown on the Sky Showcase channel and the specific Sky Cinema Oscars channel if you have the relevant TV or NOW streaming package.
What are the odds for the 2023 Oscars?
If you fancy betting on who you think might win in each category at the Oscars, here are some of the odds placed by BetVictor.
You can see the full list on the BetVictor website here.
Best Picture winner
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – 1/9
- The Banshees of Inisherin – 12/1
- All Quiet On The Western Front – 10/1
- Top Gun Maverick – 20/1
- The Fabelmans – 33/1
- Tar – 66/1
- Triangle of Sadness – 150/1
- Women Talking – 150/1
- Elvis – 150/1
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 150/1
Best Director winner
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – 1/12
- Steven Spielberg – 6/1
- Martin McDonagh –14/1
- Todd Field –20/1
- Ruben Ostlund – 50/1
Best Actor winner
- Brendan Fraser – 4/7
- Austin Butler –6/5
- Colin Farrell – 12/1
- Paul Mescal – 40/1
- Bill Nighy – 40/1
Best Actress winner
- Cate Blanchett – 5/6
- Michelle Yeoh – 5/6
- Andrea Riseborough – 16/1
- Michelle Williams – 20/1
- Ana de Armas – 40/1
Best Supporting Actor
- Ke Huy Quan – 1/25
- Barry Keoghan –12/1
- Brendan Gleeson – 16/1
- Brian Tyree Henry – 33/1
- Judd Hirsch – 33/1
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett - 11/10
- Jamie Lee Curtis - 7/4
- Kerry Condon - 15/8
- Hong Chau - 25/1
- Stephanie Hsu - 25/1
Best Animated Feature
- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio – 1/20
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – 12/1
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – 12/1
- Turning Red – 14/1
- The Sea Beast – 25/1
