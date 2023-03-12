Tenby Sailing Club, which has a busy year-round trade in its bar, will no longer be accepting cash from the start of next month.

The cashless decision will be in force from March 31 onwards.

Tenby Sailing Club has an enviable position at the heart of the harbour. (Image: Gareth Davies Photograhy)

A spokesman for the club said: "The closure of High Street banks, and the onerous tasks for the club treasurer have made it very difficult to continue the use of cash.

"After much deliberation, the club committee decided that the best way forward in this digital age is to discontinue cash transactions."

Tenby has taken two banking-related blows in the last year.

Its branch of Barclays closed its doors last November, while the HSBC branch - the last remaining bank in the town - has announced it will shut in June.

The club spokesman added: "Members can rest assured that their interests and the club’s future are at the forefront of the committee’s decision, and they will do everything possible to solve any problems arising."

*As the days get longer, the club's junior training sessions on Wednesday evenings will resume in April.

Registration for returning trainees and pupils from Greenhill Year 7 will take place between 6pm and 8pm on March 22 and on March 29 for returning trainees and pupils from Tenby Primary school Year 6.

