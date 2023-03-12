Penfro modellers will be joined by members of model clubs and groups from all over west and south Wales, displaying an eclectic mix of models – from trains, boats, planes and vehicles to sci-fi creations.

“We had a very successful show last March,” said the club’s Peter Mitchell, “and this year we plan to have nearly 40 tables displaying a wide range of modelling skills.

“As before we will be supporting two charities – the Paul Sartori Foundation, marking its 40th anniversary year, and our hosts, the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

"Entry will be £2.50 for adults with youngsters 16 and under free. We’re looking forward to a great day.”

Penfro Modellers Club meets at 7pm on the third Wednesday in each month at the Heritage Centre, where several members volunteer.

For further details contact Peter Mitchell on 01646 689783 and pete.mitchell60@yahoo.com

----

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.