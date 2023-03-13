Nicknamed The Big One, it will see tens of thousands of people demonstrating outside the Houses of Parliament between April 21 and 24.

Sarah Wright, who was previously on Cardigan Town Council and a teacher at Coleg Ceredigion, is one of those going.

She explained: “The Big One is designed to be a non-disruptive, all inclusive, family-friendly demonstration of the breadth and depth of concern amongst ordinary people about the climate crisis.

“We want to get the Government's attention, not to disturb the public.

“I’m a grandmother and I intend to be there to speak up for a better future for my grandchildren.

“Unless the UK Government takes radical action, the future will be very bleak for all of us, and especially for young people.”

The Big One banner is held high in Cardigan. (Image: CardiganXR)

The demonstration will bring together many movements, including the West Wales Climate Coalition, Friends of the Earth, CND, local Resilience groups and Extinction Rebellion, as well as many individuals of all ages and backgrounds who may not belong to any particular organisation.

Showing support in Fishguard (Image: CardiganXR)

Banners have been seen in Cardigan, Carmarthen, Pembroke, St.Davids, and Fishguard, declaring ‘April 21st - Unite to Survive’ and ‘Yr Hinsawdd - yn ein dwylo’ (The Climate - in our hands).

Bus transport has been hired to take people to London for the day from Pembrokeshire, south Ceredigion and Carmarthen and places are going fast. Rooms at a hostel have been booked for those who can stay for the whole four-day demonstration, and this has over half the beds booked already.

Displaying solidarity in St Davids. (Image: CardiganXR)

Jane Mansfield, a retired nurse, is one of the organisers of the transport and the hostel, and she said: “The bookings show that lots of people are coming who have perhaps never been on a demonstration before, but they feel ‘now is the time’ as the effects of climate change become more and more obvious.”

Anyone interested in joining the bus to the demonstration, or just finding out more, can contact cardiganxr@protonmail.com or 07717 391611.

The banner flies high n Carmarthen. (Image: CardiganXR)

