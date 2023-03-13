The young Otters initially faced Crymych in the preliminary round for the plate, followed by a game against touring team Dunvant.

The Otters started with two tries and conversions against Crymych, who fought back to gain a try and a conversion.

A focused team in the second half scored three more tries, with two being converted, giving Narberth a strong 33-7 win to go on to the semi-finals.

Tries came from Iori, Tomos, Jacob, Will and Evan, with Oliver converting.

The team then faced the fresh Dunvant team who initially dominated, taking a lead with three tries and conversions.

The Otters, tired from the previous match, took a few bumps and bruises on the way but managed to score two tries and converted both.

Dunvant fought hard to score a further two more tries and both converted before the Otters dug deep to pull off three more tries and conversions resulting in a successful 35-35 draw.

Jacob scored four tries and Iwan one, with four conversions from Jacob and one from Will.

