Narberth Under 11s had a brilliant day of high-scoring rugby on Sunday in two home matches.
The young Otters initially faced Crymych in the preliminary round for the plate, followed by a game against touring team Dunvant.
The Otters started with two tries and conversions against Crymych, who fought back to gain a try and a conversion.
A focused team in the second half scored three more tries, with two being converted, giving Narberth a strong 33-7 win to go on to the semi-finals.
Tries came from Iori, Tomos, Jacob, Will and Evan, with Oliver converting.
The team then faced the fresh Dunvant team who initially dominated, taking a lead with three tries and conversions.
The Otters, tired from the previous match, took a few bumps and bruises on the way but managed to score two tries and converted both.
Dunvant fought hard to score a further two more tries and both converted before the Otters dug deep to pull off three more tries and conversions resulting in a successful 35-35 draw.
Jacob scored four tries and Iwan one, with four conversions from Jacob and one from Will.
