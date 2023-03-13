Train shortages and industrial action are due to affect services, with Transport for Wales (TfW) advising its customers to check for the latest information before travelling.

Some services are also likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

As announced earlier this month, TfW has temporarily withdrawn a number of its Class 175 trains to allow additional maintenance checks to be carried out following some recent mechanical issues.

A spokesman said: "While it was hoped these units would be back in service by Friday 10 March, safety checks are still on-going and as a result disruption is likely to continue for the remainder of the coming week (w/c 13 March).

"Disruption is likely across the Wales and Borders network, not just on those routes served by the Class 175s, as trains are moved to provide capacity where demand is highest. Customers are asked to check before they travel.

This includes first and last trains and any ferry connections to ensure sufficient time is allowed."

Routes affected by the changes are:

• West Wales lines – some services to Pembroke Dock (w/c 13/03) cancelled with rail replacement buses.

• All Milford Haven and Fishguard services cancelled west of Carmarthen - majority of services will have rail replacement buses.

• Newport - Crosskeys – service cancelled (no rail replacement).

• Chester-Liverpool – service cancelled (Merseyrail ticket acceptance).

• Conwy Valley Line – service cancelled (rail replacement).

• Wrexham-Bidston Line – service cancelled with rail replacement buses.

• Cambrian Coast – early morning Barmouth service cancelled, with rail replacement buses.

• Core Valley Lines – reduced service on some routes.

Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, chief operations officer at TfW, said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our priority and it is important that all the necessary checks and repairs have been completed on each of our Class 175 trains before being allowed back into service.

"The Class 175s are maintained on our behalf by CAF at their depot in Chester, and while we have this shortage of rolling stock, we are moving trains around the network to try and minimise the impact on the busiest routes.

“We’re very sorry for any disruption to customers’ journeys while we work to carry out the repairs as quickly as possible.”

There will also be changes to TfW's timetable on March 16 and 18 as a result of strike action at 14 train operating companies.

