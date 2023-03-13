This will be the 16th year that the popular show has been performed at the Follies Theatre, Folly Farm.

Over its years in Pembrokeshire, it has raised £142,700 for various charities, including Wales Air Ambulance, the Rotary Clubs of Milford Haven, Narberth and Whitland, the RNLI and the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, which is the chosen charity again this year.

Full of rock ‘n’ roll music from the ’50s, '60s and up to the present day - with the usual element of humorous interludes - the show will be at Folly Farm on Friday October 27 and Saturday October 28.

Event organiser, Phil Thompson, said: “It is great to have That’ll Be The Day returning to Folly Farm for two wonderful nights of entertainment, hopefully to sell-out audiences as we did last October, whilst raising money for charity in the process.”

The event is also pleased to have the Milford Haven Port Authority as community sponsors, with Mojo Marketing and Pure West Radio as marketing and media sponsors.

Tickets are £25 and are available from the Paul Sartori Foundation website www.paulsartori.org/events/ or by call 01437 763223.

They are also available in Rock ’n’ Rolla Boutique, Narberth; Dale's Music Shop, Tenby and the Paul Sartori stores in Pembroke and Milford Haven.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

For more information on the charity and its services, visit www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.

