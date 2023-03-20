Paul Sartori Foundation recently held a community event at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre where it was revealed that 25 interviews had already been completed.

The foundation launched the project to find out more about Paul Sartori, the parish priest who inspired the charity, by speaking to people who knew him more than 40 years ago.

Paul Sartori died at the age of 39, in 1980, shortly after starting a campaign to create an end-of-life care provision in Pembrokeshire.

Simon Hancock, project officer at the charity, gave the attendees of the event an overview of the life of Father Sartori but said more memories were needed to answer the question: “What was it that was so unique that he inspired a charity that bears his name?”

Project assistant Kiara Quimby, said: “So far, we’ve interviewed 25 people and not one person has shared the same story. All of them mentioned his kindness and warmth.”

Interviews, photos and documents will be a permanent record of the priest and accessible via the People’s Collection Wales and Pembrokeshire Archives. The project is supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund and runs until the end of 2023.

Anyone wishing to volunteer and help with interviews or transcriptions can contact simon@paulsartori.org or call 07796 973998.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.

-----------------------------------------------------

