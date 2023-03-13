Mid Wales Opera will be bringing its production of Hansel and Gretel to the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Thursday, March 16 and a number of local children will be involved.

The Limelight School for Performing Arts’ pupils will join the cast on stage for the show. Those taking part are Seren, Jason, Tabitha, Faith, Caitlyn, Bella and Sophie.

Angharad Sanders, musical director and practitioner at Limelight, said: “The members from Greenhill School, Haverfordwest High and Johnson CP are playing the ensemble children in Hansel and Gretel.

“Without giving too much away, they are the village children who the witch tries to entice into her gingerbread house!

“They have been working hard to learn the music which is complex but ties in beautifully to the folk style of the story.

“Since Christmas, we’ve only had about half an hour each Saturday to learn the piece. It’s a very challenging project, as, not only is opera new to many of our members, but the ensemble lines are through the medium of Welsh and many of the Limelight members aren’t Welsh speaking.”

The production is based on Humperdinck’s 19th century classic opera, which itself is based on the fairy tale of the same name by the Brothers Grimm.

Mid Wales Opera’s Hansel and Gretel will be at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, March 16 at 7pm. Suitable for aged eight and above, tickets cost £22.50, £20.50 for concession and £9 for under 26 and can be bought from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.

