Lloyd Jenkins, of The Ponds, Hundleton, has been warned to expect a jail sentence for the offences of battery, criminal damage to a television, a television stand and a photo canvas, and arson being reckless as to whether property would be destroyed or damaged and being reckless as to whether the life of another would be thereby endangered.

After a two-day trial, a jury at Swansea Crown Court found Jenkins guilty of all three charges.

As well as setting a deliberate fire in the flat he shared with his partner of four years, Jenkins also damaged property belonging to her and injured her by throwing a picture canvas at her face.

Jenkins, 33, had been on a night out with his then partner on the evening of October 15 last year. The pair had gone to Circles nightclub in Milford Haven, after drinking at home and visiting pubs.

In the nightclub the pair had got into an argument and had both headed home to Richard John Road separately.

When Jenkins arrived home he asked to use his partner’s mobile phone to call his brother. She asked him to stay, saying they could sort things out in the morning.

At this point Jenkins lost his temper and started to take things from the wall, including a canvas photograph, which he threw at the complainant, hitting her in the face.

She heard a noise coming from another room which sounded like glass smashing and fled to a neighbour’s home.

The neighbour described how her friend had turned up in the early hours of the morning in a dishevelled state, scared and shouting.

Ten minutes later the two women heard a male voice shouting from the car park adjoining the flat and glass smashing. About 20 minutes after this a smoke alarm went off.

Jenkins had set the flat that he and his partner belonged to on fire, using synthetic material of the type that is found inside pillows or jackets to light four fires in the kitchen.

The flat’s fire alarm went off and emergency services were called. The two dogs were rescued but Jenkins was not present.

The kitchen of the flat had been destroyed in the fire and in the master bedroom a television and pot plants were strewn across the floor.

A damaged bedroom door at the flat had the imprint of a trainer matching the size 9 Adidas trainer that Jenkins was wearing at the time of his arrest.

When arrested Jenkins gave a no comment interview, issuing a prepared statement denying the offences and saying that the damage to the flat had been caused by his ex.

During his trial he continued to deny all three charges, saying that he had gone home and then to a friend’s house.

The court heard Jenkins had previous convictions for battery, criminal damage, assaulting a police officer and two counts of using threatening or abusive words of behaviour in order to cause fear. These were dated between 2014 and 2017.

Today, Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards, heard that Jenkins had also been convicted of assaulting an emergency worker on January 30 of this year.

Judge Richards adjourned the sentencing to next month for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

In the meantime she released Jenkins on bail on the conditions that he did not contact his victim or the other witness. He must also live and sleep at his Hundleton address.

“You have been convicted of what are serious offences,” she said. “There is a serious risk when one sets fire to a premises when intoxicated, when others are in the location and asleep.

“You must have a clear understanding that immediate custody is at the forefront of my mind.”