Alison Kaye Fowler grew up in Pembrokeshire and now lives in Llangwm on the Cleddau estuary.

She graduated from the University of Wales, Cardiff with honours in a fine art-painting degree in 2005, returning to her home county the following year, being inspired by Pembrokeshire in her art.

Alison is a mixed media artist and creates textured, moody and dramatic seascape paintings of the Pembrokeshire coastline.

She was encouraged to experiment with materials during her foundation year at Pembrokeshire College before heading off to university and she developed a keen interest in using a range of media such as wood dye, varnish and household paints to create her art.

She sourced her materials from charity shops, the local tip and from friends sheds and garages, recycling and reusing unwanted paints and varnishes. Initially this was a way to save money while living on a student budget but has become a way of life for Alison ever since.

Alison said: “Initially it was purely to save money. I found that using expensive acrylics made me too precious and it restricted my creativity. When I use paint that I have picked up for next to nothing, I can really slap it on my canvas without being frugal!

“15 years on I just don’t know any different…”

She continued: “Pembrokeshire is such a special place to be. No two days are ever the same so there is always something new to see. The way that the sky, the sea and the reflections on the sand talk to each other really fascinates me.”

Alison Kaye Fowler will be exhibiting her latest work in a Back to Abstract exhibition at The Torch Theatre’s Joanna Field Gallery in Milford Haven for the rest of March.

Her work is available to view during the opening hours of the Torch Theatre between Tuesday-Saturday from 11am to 5pm.

