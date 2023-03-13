A Pembrokeshire man will face trial after denying unlawful wounding, assault occasioning ABH, threatening a man with an axe, and possession of a bladed article.
Stuart James entered not guilty pleas to all four charges when he appeared at Swansea Crown Court this morning, Monday, March 13.
James, who appeared via video link from His Majesty’s Prison, Swansea, is accused of carrying out all four offences on February 9 of this year.
He is alleged to have threatened a man with an axe at a private property in Milford Haven as well as assaulting and wounding the same man.
He is also alleged to have had an article with a blade or that was sharply pointed, again the axe, with him in a public place, Robert Street, Milford Haven, on the same day.
James, 45, denied all four charges.
Judge, Her Honour Catherine Richards KC, set a trial date for this summer. The trial is expected to last two days.
