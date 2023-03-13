Jareth Saxton, 26, of Dihewyd, appeared in front of Her Honour Judge Catherine Richards KC to admit assaulting a constable during the execution of his or her duty on August 24 last year.

Saxton denied a separate charge of possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, on the same date.

The court heard that the Crown would not seek a trial on this second matter and was content to let it lie on file.

Judge Richards heard that Saxton had pleaded guilty at the magistrates court to a charge of possession of ketamine and that that had been committed for sentence at that level.

The judge asked that enquiries were made as to whether this had been sentenced at the magistrates court.

Saxton’s defence solicitor asked for sentencing for the assault to be adjourned pending the production of a pre-sentence report.

He added that Saxton had been before Swansea Crown Court in January for sentencing on other matters which ‘linked up’ with those addressed by the court today.

He asked that Judge Mr Recorder Hughes, who dealt with that sentencing, also pass sentence for the assault on an emergency worker offence.

Judge Richards said that the previous pre-sentence report used in January could be updated by the probation service.

She adjourned sentencing until next month and released Saxton on unconditional bail until that time.