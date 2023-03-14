The temporary library will open in the Lee Davies Day Centre in Narberth’s Bloomfield House Community Centre, from today, Tuesday March 14.

The library will be open every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning while the town’s community library remains temporarily closed.

The community library requires emergency building maintenance to be carried out and the temporary library will ensure that book lovers continue to be well served.

The mayor, Glinys Meredydd, said: “Narberth Town Council are pleased that the library is being housed at Bloomfield until the library building in St. James Street is ready to be reopened.”

This will replace the temporary mobile library service which has been operating from the Town Moor on Saturday and Monday mornings since January.

Narberth County Councillor, Marc Tierney, who is also chair of the Friends of Narberth Library (FONL) said: “The mobile unit was a helpful stopgap until a fixed location could be found.

"While repairs are undertaken at the old library, the Bloomfield Centre temporary library will offer a wide selection of books from the original Narberth collection, with the ability to order in titles from elsewhere in Pembrokeshire as usual.”

Anita Thomas, libraries manager, said: “We would like to thank both our colleagues in Social Services and the management of Bloomfield, for very generously agreeing that the temporary library can operate from half the space available at the day centre.

“During our stay, we very much hope to see some of our regular borrowers, but also some new faces so please come along and find us - we’d love to see you.”

Staff and volunteers look forward to welcoming existing and new library users to the Bloomfield Centre temporary library over the coming weeks.

The opening hours are: Tuesdays 10am to 12 noon and 3pm to 5pm; Thursdays 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm and Saturdays 10am to 1pm.

The temporary library has a selection of all categories and formats of stock, including: adult, junior, Welsh language, fiction, non-fiction, hardback, paperback, large print and audio recordings.

Library provision in Narberth is a three-way partnership between Pembrokeshire County Council, Narberth Town Council and FONL.

