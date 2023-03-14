Police visited the home address of Daniel Quinn on July 16 last year, following concerns by friends and family that they had not seen him for a number of days.

Officers managed to gain entry to the property and found Mr Quinn in bed. There were a number of empty packets as well as a note found nearby.

An inquest on Thursday, March 9, heard that Mr Quinn,36, has issues with substance misuse and with his mental health. He was seeing a psychiatrist for the latter.

His death was treated from the outset as sudden and unexpected with nothing to suggest foul play or third-party involvement.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as poisoning from a combination of prescription drugs, including a fatal level of morphine. Combined with other drugs in his system, this would have increased the risk of respiratory depression.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, reassured Mr Quinn’s family that he would not have been in pain.

Mr Quinn’s family said that he was dealing with a ‘massive change in his life’ and was seeing a psychiatrist for his mental health.

They said that he had been having struggles six or seven months prior to his death but had taken steps to sort himself out.

After discussions with Mr Quinn’s family as to his state of mind, Mr Bennett concluded that he ‘clearly struggled with mental health issues’.

He said that the note Mr Quinn left was ‘written in such a way that indicates he wasn’t expecting to see people again’.

Mr Bennett said that he had to be satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Mr Quinn intended to take his own life.

“Sadly I think there was an intention,” he concluded.

Mr Bennett recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying that Mr Quinn had died as a result of poisoning from a combination of prescription drugs.

He thanked Mr Quinn’s family for attending and for sharing their insights and extended his condolences to them.

