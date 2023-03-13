Subway Rewards members will get the chance to win spins on the Meal Deal Mega Wheel app feature every time they purchase a Meal Deal in-store or through the Subway app for collection.

Through spinning the wheel you'll have the chance to win points to redeem against Subs, wraps, salads, sides and hot drinks, as well as nabbing some exclusive Subway merch.

Prizes include up to 1,000 Subway Rewards points – which is enough for a free Footlong Sub! – as well as Subway earbuds, flasks, socks and more.

May we suggest a Subway instead? Grab a Big Beef Sub Meal Deal from just £5.49 (€6.50 in ROI) #LunchObsessed pic.twitter.com/uwtFsyVxLz — Subway® UK (@SubwayUK) March 8, 2023

Angelina Gosal, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway said: “We’re delighted that our Meal Deal Mega Wheel is back with the chance to win even more exclusive merchandise and Subway Rewards points – hopefully making lunchtimes even more exciting for Subway fans.”

How long is the Meal Deal Mega Wheel on for?





Subway added: "Every purchase of a Subway Meal Deal either instore or via the Subway App counts as a chance to spin the Meal Deal Mega Wheel.

"So, whether you’re grabbing breakfast, lunch or dinner, Subway’s customisable Meal Deals offer something for everyone and a chance to win big prizes with every bite.

To be in with a chance to use the Mega Wheel registered and current Subway Rewards users must register for the promotion via the Subway App.

From there they will need to scan their unique Subway Rewards QR code when purchasing a Subway Meal Deal, in-store or ahead through the app from March 8 to April 18.