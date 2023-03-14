The pubs are part of Marston’s non-core properties and include a mix of leased, tenanted, retail and managed pubs, and are available to purchase individually, in small groups or as a group package.

The chain, which currently has more than 1,400 pubs across the UK, said it now wants to 'maximise returns' by focusing on its core venues, according to The Caterer.

Amongst 10 in Wales included on the list are the Saddlers Arms, which is one of the oldest pubs in Cardigan, and the Evergreen Inn, which stands in a row of terraced houses near The Green, Tenby.

The Evergreen Inn, Tenby. (Image: Facebook)

The Wolverhampton-based group has instructed business property adviser and pub specialist Christie & Co to market the selection of freehold pubs in England and Wales.

The Saddlers Arms, Cardigan. (Image: Facebook)

Noel Moffitt, senior director for corporate pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and multiple operators to acquire established successful public houses across England and Wales.

"The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and despite interest in the sector there is a lack of properties on the market.

"This portfolio offers new entrants and existing operators a wonderful opportunity to acquire investments or operate their own businesses.”