David Thomas Garnon, 47, of Plas-y-Gamil Road, Goodwick, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 28.

He committed the offence on October 3 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of an Alfa Romero Giulietta believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Ryan Donohoe, 26, of St Martins Road, Monkton, Pembroke, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 8.

He committed the offence on December 19 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Toyota Rav 4 believed to have been involved in an offence.

He denied the charge but was found guilty in his absence and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £110 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Samuel Rees James, 26, of Llys y Brenin, Whitland, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 3.

He committed the offence on October 12 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Land Rover Range Rover which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.