The Charity is hoping to fill all seats on Saturday, March 25 with well-known international Welsh Tenor, Rhys Meirion.

Rhys will be joined by the Gorylais Male Voice choir, Cleddau Reach Junior Choir, and the Bucketful Charity Choral Group.

In November 2021, Adam’s Bucketful of Hope started looking for new premises, eventually deciding that Foley House had the space inside and out to allow the charity to expand from supporting Cancer patients to supporting patients with all life limiting conditions. They approached the Pembrokeshire County Council with their problem and entered a Community Asset Transfer bid for Foley House.

They envisage the successful Format that has been followed for 15 years in the Dew Street premises with the patients organising, fundraising and running the venue will be transplanted and expanded into Foley House if their bid is successful.

The family of Adam Evans-Thomas has been fundraising for almost 30 years for various areas of the NHS. Adam, who died of leukaemia started the fundraising by raising £45,000 in 1993 to test 3000 potential Bone Marrow Donors from Pembrokeshire for the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Register.

Since his death, in 2007 a High Dependency Room called the “Pembrokeshire Room” in Cardiff’s Heath Hospital was funded by his charity. In 2009 “Adam’s Bucketful of Hope Cancer Support Centre” was opened, finally in 2017, the much needed state-of-the-art new CDU in Withybush Hospital – called the Pembrokeshire Haematology and Oncology Day Unit was completed.

Now, hopefully, if their bid is successful – a new community respite and retreat Support Centre will be set up in Foley House. Adam’s mother commented - “As you can imagine the excitement of working on such a potentially beautiful building will be a massive distraction to all our patients, it’s something enormous to get our teeth into, we are all holding our breath for the outcome of our bid! We are appealing to Pembrokeshire people to fill in a survey to let us know if our services are still needed and to register their suggestions and opinions online for us”.

You can help them with their bid by clicking on a link on their Facebook page: Facebook: Adam’s Bucketful of Hope Cancer Support Centre.

Tickets for their fundraising concert are £12.00 (concessions: £10 and children under 12 - £6.00) and can be collected from No: 11 Dew Street. Haverfordwest Phone: 01437 779400 or online by visiting their Facebook page.