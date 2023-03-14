They joined a rally in Parliament Square organised by 1950s Women United to remind politicians that they are still fighting for compensation for the lack of notice about the increase in their state pension age.

The failure to notify women properly has already been classed as maladministration by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.

Ceredigion Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) members Rachel Nicholas and Christine Evans got up at 3.00 am to catch the campaign coach from Fishguard.

“As soon as we got on the coach it started to snow,” said Christine from Aberystwyth. “At one point the driver thought we would have to turn back. But we ploughed on and by the time we reached London the snow had turned to rain. We were greeted by a sea of purple brollies in Parliament Square.”

Rachel Nicholas and Christine Evans from Ceredigion Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) with Hywel Williams Plaid Cymru MP for Arfon (Image: WASPI)

“There was a fantastic crowd of women dressed in purple,” added Rachel from Cardigan.

“It was a brilliant atmosphere, and it was great to meet women from all over the country. It’s obvious that women still feel very strongly that we have been mistreated. This rally has made it clear that we won’t give up until we get fair and fast compensation for the lack of notice of the changes to our pension age”.

The campaigners were greeted by Plaid Cymru MP for Arfon Hywel Williams who came to show support for the WASPI Campaign.

Ceredigion MP Ben Lake said he was disappointed not to be at Westminster to meet with constituents at the pensions protest but was glad that they were met by Mr Williams.

“The turnout and support for this rally shows the strength of feeling and frustration that remains amongst 1950’s women at the lack of action from the UK Government,” he said.

“I fully support the campaigners in their continued fight for justice and compensation.”

A Judicial Review to mount a legal challenge to the Ombudsman’s approach and the decisions in his Stage 2 report was started last week by another campaign group.

