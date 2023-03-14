Sam Parry, 31, who plays as a hooker for the Ospreys, has been called up to the squad to face France at the Stade de France in Paris.

Warren Gatland announced a 32-man squad for a training camp in Nice on Tuesday

Sam, from Haverfordwest, has been called up as a replacement for Ospreys teammate Scott Baldwin who came off injured against Italy. He suffered a pectoral injury shortly after coming on as a replacement last Saturday and has now been ruled out.

It means Sam, who as a junior played for Haverfordwest RFC, could be in for a chance to earn his sixth cap for Wales if he is selected in the matchday squad which will be announced by Warren Gatland later this week. He only returned to the Ospreys team after injury at the start of the month.

Sam made his debut for the Wales senior side as a replacement against France in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup and scored a try on his first start for Wales in the game against Italy later in the tournament.

Cardiff Rugby’s Liam Williams has also been ruled out after injuring his shoulder during the Italy game. Kieron Williams (Ospreys) has also been released from the squad after injuring his groin in the Ospreys v Benetton match earlier this month.

France v Wales is the second match on super Saturday, where all three of the final round fixtures are played on the same date.

France v Wales kicks off at 2.45pm GMT on Saturday, March 18 and is being broadcast on ITV and S4C.

