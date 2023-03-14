Earlier this month Saul Rowan Henvey, from the Tregaron area was found guilty of rape after a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

A jury returned a unanimous verdict on March 7, with Henvey being found guilty of four counts of rape involving the three victims.

Speaking after the trial Dyfed-Powys Police said they received a report of a rape having just happened in woodland close to Lampeter said on the afternoon of May 6, 2021.

Swift police attendance resulted in the suspect being pointed out and recognised at the time.

However, Henvey ran from police sparking a specialist-led search operation overnight, utilising a range of officers, departments and volunteers.

Over the following days an intensive police investigation was carried out with engagement from the Crown Prosecution Service as well as medical and forensic experts, resulting in Henvey being charged on May 8 2021, and remanded to court.

Following this, a previous rape allegation in Lampeter in May 2019, which was made against Henvey in January 2020, was revisited. The victim in that case, who was completely unrelated to the latest victim, reported strong similarities in Henvey’s behaviour during both attacks.

Additionally, following the publicity broadcast after the woodland attack in Lampeter, a further completely unrelated victim came forward to report rape allegations in the Llanddewi Brefi area between March and April 2021.

Further police investigation and CPS engagement resulted in additional charges of rape against Henvey being authorised on July 7 2021 for both additional victims.

Following a six-day trial at Swansea Crown Court Henvey was unanimously found guilty earlier this month.

His case was mentioned again at Swansea Crown Court today, Tuesday, March 14, when judge Her Honour Catherine Richards KC set a sentencing date for May this year.

