The St David’s Festival of Ideas is being held at City Hall, St David’s between March 24-26.

Among the speakers will be Mark Drakeford (speaking at St David’s Cathedral), writers Mererid Hopwood and Grahame Davies, historian Simon Brooks and award-winning food writer Carwyn Graves.

The talks will range from poetry and the cost of living to Tolkien and healthy ageing as well as second homes and the climate crisis.

The Rev. Sarah Rowland Jones (dean of St David’s Cathedral) and Dr Penny Sartori will be discussing the topic ‘living with death and dying.’ Llewelyn Hopwood and Sara Penrhyn Jones will be discussing Tolkien and the sound of the Welsh language.

Eluned Morgan (Welsh Government health and social care minister), Sara Penrhyn Jones (Bath Spa University reader) and Sarah Williams (inclusivity consultant) will be discussing moving through the menopause to healthy ageing, and Hannah Jones (The Earthshot Prize CEO), Simeon Rose (Faith in Nature creative director) and Andy Middleton will be discussing ‘rethinking the climate crisis.’

There will also be live music at Clwb, celebrations of Gerald of Wales’ visit to St David’s Cathedral and the chance to taste food from local producers.

The festival will be fully bilingual for the first time, with English translations of the Welsh events.

For tickets and more information, visit www.stdavidsideas.co.uk

