Extinction Rebellion members from Fishguard displayed the two banners reading Yr Hinsawdd – Yn Ein Dwylo’, (‘The Climate - In Our Hands’), and ’April 21st – Unite to Survive’ in Lower Town during the first weekend in March.

Then last Saturday the banners were hung against the backdrop of St Davids cathedral.

This banners are publicising the peaceful demonstration outside the UK parliament from April 21-24, which is being organised by Extinction Rebellion, but attended by people from many other organisations too.

Over the four days around 100,000 people will come together to protest peacefully against what they say is the UK government’s lack of meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis.

READ MORE:

“We are not aiming to disrupt the public, we want the public to come and join us,” said an XR spokesperson.

“We’re aiming at the seat of power in Westminster. The climate crisis is affecting us all and will get worse. People are worried. We need to unite to survive.”

The activists say that the UK Government is ‘leading us in the wrong direction’, actively making the climate worse by granting new licences for coal, oil and gas.

“Their own climate advisors are saying that they’re not on track to reach net zero in time,” added the spokesperson.

The four days of protest, named The Big One, will peacefully demand a change to the current political system which activists say ‘allows polluters to profit by trashing our world’.

“The UK Government has made it crystal clear: they are going to continue ignoring all the warning signs and alarm bells and pretend we are not in the middle of a planetary crisis,” said the spokesperson.

“We know the people in this country want better leadership than that. So this stops here. With us; every single one of us, working together to create the alternative.

“It is clear that people are way ahead of politicians, so the change must be led by ordinary citizens. We demand change that happens with us, not to us.

“The vast majority of us are on the same side, and ready to work hard to create a caring society. If politicians aren’t willing to put in the hard graft to turn things around, then we will. It’s time we choose our own future.”

People can contact xrstdavids@gmail.com or xrfishandgood@gmail.com for more information and also to book seats on a coach to London to attend the demonstration.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.