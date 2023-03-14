Businesses from across Wales were shortlisted in a range of categories to reflect the continued growth across the country.

Pembrokeshire Gin Company were first awarded the Brand Impact Award, which reflects the work that has gone into their iconic branding, which features the lifeboat station in Tenby, a nod to Wales' mining heritage, and the HMS Tenby - a naval frigate named after the seaside town, all printed on zero waste cotton labels.

Business owner Charlotte Clark then picked up Entrepenuer of the Year, which shows her proven determination and success to make this local company a nationwide brand.

Charlotte recently took on the historic Old Market Hall in Pembroke Dock, which by the end of this year will be a distillery and visitor centre within the soon to be regenerated dockyard area of the town.

To round off an exceptional evening for the brand, Pembrokeshire Gin Co also picked up Business of the Year for West Wales, making it their third award of the evening.

Business owner Charlotte Clark said: ''Winning these awards is testament to everyone who works within the brand, and to the fact we have not only succeeded but also grown through what has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone.

"I am so humbled to win these awards, and particularly to be recognised within Wales for all our hard work, and in particular as a female owned brand in a very much male dominated sector.

"Our team is very small, and includes my mum, and my husband when he is home from working away. I sometimes don't know how we do it, but it really is a team effort all round, and I am very excited for the future of the brand in its new home in Pembroke Dock.''