Maximus Goldsworth, 21, of West Street, Fishguard, and Jazzmin Francis, 20, of Vine Road, Johnston, both face two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

They appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 2 where they were bound over to Swansea Crown Court.

Goldsworth faces a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, a class A drug, at Fishguard between May 7, 2021, and April 1, 2022.

He also faces a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a class B drug, at Fishguard between May 7, 2021, and February 28, 2023.

MORE NEWS:

Francis faces a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, a class A drug, at Fishguard between May 7, 2021, and April 1, 2022.

She also faces a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a class B drug, at Fishguard, between October 16, 2020, and April 1, 2022.

Both have been granted conditional bail and are due to appear at Swansea Magistrates Court on April 3.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.