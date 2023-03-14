NDCW will bring Pulse to the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven on Thursday, April 27, providing two very different yet equally physically thrilling pieces of dance – Waltz and Say Something.

Waltz by Marcos Morau will take Wales to the world and reflect the world in Wales. It is a haunting waltz played in the distance, where a tangle of shining creatures emerge from the ashes to inhabit a new world and their only hope is to remain united in the chaos and turbulence.

Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui’s Say Something will be featured in the second half of Waltz.

It explores what it means to represent and the ever-growing expectation to have a voice. The new work is a physical, visual and sonic feast which also features beatboxers MC Zani and Dean Yhnell.

NDCW aims for Wales to be celebrated as a nation passionate about dance and dancing, with dance being part of everyone’s life.

The collaborative activity seeks out and nourishes potential, supporting Wales and its people to flourish, championing the development of dance as an art form.

Pulse by the National Dance Company Wales will be at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre on Thursday, April 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £13 for concessions and £11.50 for under26s and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.

