Peter Billy Dean Price, 25, of Broadmoor, Kilgetty, was found guilty of driving without wearing a seatbelt by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 17.

He was caught on August 16 driving an Iveco Daily on Coracle Way, Carmarthen, without wearing a seatbelt.

He was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Benjamin Wood, 26, of Hop Gardens, Sageston, Tenby, admitted two driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 20.

He admitted being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident and failing to report the accident and a charge of being the person in charge of a vehicle and causing it to lay at rest on a road so as to involve a danger.

The charges related to him driving a Hyundai i10 on July 10 on Hays Lane, Sageston, where he left the vehicle in a position that could pose a danger to others. This led to damage being caused to a wall nearby and he failed to give his details to a reasonable person requesting them or to report it to the police.

He was fined £276 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £110 surcharge and £110 costs.

David Gillard, 73, of North Road, Whitland, was found guilty of driving after his licence was revoked by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 8.

He was caught driving a Suzuki at Bridgend Square Roundabout in Haverfordwest on September 27 when his licence had been revoked on July 17.

He was found guilty in his absence and given six points on his driving licence. He also had to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £110 costs.

Marian Cojanu, 53, of Narberth Road, Haverfordwest, admitted driving with the ply or cord exposed at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 28.

He was caught on August 23 driving a Toyota Auris on Cartlett Road, Haverfordwest when the rear nearside tyre was fitted with a pneumatic tyre that had the ply or cord exposed.

He was fined £266, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £106 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty for driving a vehicle when there was no valid test certificate for the vehicle, which he also admitted.

Dylan Kitts, 22, of Devon Drive, Pembrokeshire, was found guilty of driving with an unfit vehicle relating to tyre treads at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 3.

He was caught on August 30 driving on the A4076, Johnston, when the front offside wheel of his Volkswagen Golf had a tyre with the tread depth of less than 1.6mm throughout a continuous band comprising the central three-quarters of the breadth of tread and round the entire outer circumference of the tyre.

He was fined £440, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

