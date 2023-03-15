The field used to host a number of sporting events, but in recent years it was left to become overgrown.

Determined to bring it back into use, the community council cleared the site and planted 300 trees and hedging plants in 2021.

More recently, members of the Llawhaden community have planted new fruit trees as part of celebrations marking the 70-year anniversary of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park (PCNP).

Funding for the trees was secured through the PCNP charitable trust and the 70 Trees for 70 Years project.

Keen to make sure the trees were planted in the right place, the community sought advice from Martyn Davies, who works for the RSPB and Tir Coed.

Some residents also went on a Feeding Our Communities course - run by Growing Better Connections - to plan the layout of the field. They have also given the community a grant which is going towards building a compost toilet, the growing areas, building of vegetable beds and some fruit bushes.

Councillor Tracy Watkins, who has been one of the main driving forces behind the project, said it was important to make sure the field was put to good use and to provide good, naturally grown, local food for the residents of Llawhaden.

Di Clements, local county councillor and chair of PCNP, said: "It’s great to see a suggestion from one of our members come to fruition.

"This project brings environmental benefits along with a sense of community. Those involved have worked really hard and they should be proud of what they have achieved."

Hugh Watchman, chairman of the community council, added: "I'm really pleased to see this space being brought back to life for the local community to enjoy and use once again."

