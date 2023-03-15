It comes as the government's climate aides are warning that there will be an "acute risk of water shortages" if dry weather continues into the May forecasts.

Farmers are also warning that certain crops like carrots and lettuce could run short too.

Speaking to Sky News Richard Millar, head of adaptation at the Climate Change Committee said: "Following this dry winter, if this summer is again dry (which is expected more often due to climate change) then risks of water shortages could be even more acute."

A view of Ardingly reservoir in West Sussex at drought (Image: PA)

The warning comes despite recent wet and snowy weather as the country still recovers from last summer's record-breaking weather.

Currently, there are still two areas in England that are still in drought but are recovering, East Anglia and Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

However, this winter hasn't helped as February was the driest on record for 30 years.

Now, the government advisers on infrastructure have told Sky News that a hosepipe ban is brewing in the southeast and east of England.

As Sir John Armitt, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) said: "If we continue over the next two or three months to have less rain than we might hope for, then there is a risk that in the summer we could see some shortages."

Adding: "the potential for some water companies having to ask us to use less and perhaps to impose a hosepipe ban."

Overall, winters are becoming wetter and under global heating whilst summers are getting hotter and drier.

The change in weather is making it harder for land and water bodies to retain water that falls into concentrated downpours during certain times of the year.