The Pembrokeshire branch of Parkinson’s UK has been in existence for 22 years and the group meets at Tiers Cross Church Hall every Wednesday.

It provides physiotherapy to Parkinson’s sufferers by way of a paid arrangement with the HOPE MS Therapy centre in Milford Haven, which offers excellent facilities and a great team. They are the only regional Parkinson’s group in Wales to offer this service.

The group's chair, Kevin Bateman, said: “As well as being able to offer physiotherapy and other therapies, we also organise day trips for carers and sufferers to national garden exhibitions and stage shows, depending on time of year and accessibility.

"We have a regular programme of fund-raising events such as strawberry teas throughout the year and are the only branch of Parkinsons UK in south west Wales.”

Tenby Lodge’s David Marshall said: “Having friends that suffer from Parkinson’s, I know what a damaging and isolating disease it can be, so I applaud the Pembrokeshire group for the assistance they provide to sufferers from across West Wales, and I am delighted to make this contribution on behalf of Tenby Lodge.”

For information on the Pembrokeshire Branch of Parkinson’s UK, contact Kay Kindon on 01646 692495.

