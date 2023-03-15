Designed for Level 3 Animal Management learners, this unique teaching facility shows what can be achieved by educators and employers working in partnership.

Jointly funded by Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire College, the facility opened for learners just prior to lockdown back in February 2020.

Overlooking the rhino enclosure, learners are exposed to a wide variety of opportunities including shadowing zookeepers and working with exotic species – opportunities made possible due to their location at the centre of a working zoo.

During the opening, Chris Ebsworth, Folly Farm managing director, highlighted the excellent opportunities that are available to learners - not only in working directly with animals, but also in the wider field of conservation.

Meanwhile, learner Georgia Pike gave her perspective on what the centre brings to learners.

"Being based at Folly Farm provides a truly unique learning experience, something that just wouldn’t be possible on the main college campus," she said.

MP Simon Hart rounded off the occasion by cutting the ribbon and officially opening the centre.

The opening was also attended by representatives from Pembrokeshire County Council, Coleg Sir Gar, CITB and The John Burns Foundation (Burns in the Community).

