A DOG had a lucky rescue after it fell off the cliffs in New Quay this week.
New Quay RNLI sent both of its lifeboats out on Monday, March 13, when they received a call around 1.50 reporting the dog had gone over the cliff.
The inshore lifeboat was dispatched first with four volunteer crew members on board, tasked with carrying out a search of the shoreline near the fish factory for the dog.
They were followed by the all-weather lifeboat to support the inshore one in the strong winds.
The New Quay Coastguard had already been dispatched and had located the owner.
They were able to hear the dog but could not see it.
The RNLI were able to see the dog from their position on the water but had to plan the rescue around the swell coming into the cliffs.
Simon Rigby, New Quay RNLI’s helm, said: “New Quay Coastguard team had been tasked by Milford Haven Coastguard first and were already on scene. They had located the owner and they could hear the dog but not see it from where they were standing.
“Arriving on scene we could see the dog immediately from the water but then we had to work out how to get to the dog as the swell coming into the cliffs was quite big.
“We dropped two crew members ashore and they were able to walk across the rocks to the dog.
“Due to the falling tide, they were then able to walk the dog back to Dolau beach. The dog was then reunited with its owner, and we were all stood down and returned to station. A great outcome.”
In a social media post, the New Quay Coastguard advised to always keep dogs on leads when near cliffs and if the dog gets loose and falls, do not try to rescue them yourself and to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
