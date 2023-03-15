Eleven-year-old Daniel Meredith was born with cerebral palsy. He is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair.

However, the 11-year-old is determined to walk a mile around Haverfordwest Racecourse, using his walker, to raise money for his friend Luca Morelli.

Sophie Jenkins, who helps care for Luca, is fundraising to buy a powered all-terrain wheelchair which will allow the sports-mad youngster to easily participate in the activities he loves, to go out on walks with his two brothers Caleb and Toby and make it so much easier for him to go and watch the rugby games he adores.

A powered all-terrain wheelchair will cost around £12,500 and so far Sophie’s campaign had raised more than £2,000.

Daniel and Luca have known each other since they were 18 months old and at Snap playgroup together. They were reunited in September when Luca started at Portfield school.

When Daniel learnt of the fundraising effort at school he used eyegaze equipment to tell his teacher that he wanted to help.

It is hoped that the walk will take place next week.

Daniel has already raised hundreds of pounds through sponsor forms in the Iron Duke pub and Kathy’s hairdressers, both in Clunderwen.

People can also sponsor him by donating directly to Sophie’s GoFundMe page for Luca.

“We are super proud of him doing this sponsor walk for his friend Luca and we have encouraged him to do the walk,” said proud mum Mary.

“He is very determined to complete it. We as his family are behind him 100 per cent.

“Daniel has never done this before and is one determined young lad.”