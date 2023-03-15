Thomas Canton, 22, lost his life in the single vehicle collision on the A487 on July 29 last year.

An inquest on Thursday, March 9, heard that Mr Canton had been with friends that afternoon and was on his way to work at around 4.20pm.

He was travelling in his Volkswagen Golf from Solva to Newgale when he lost control of the car.

Following the accident Thomas’ family paid tribute to him as a loving son, brother and grandson who was a kind, thoughtful, polite, extremely intelligent, strong-willed and considerate.

“He was an outgoing, adventurous boy who loved his skateboarding and had a real zest for life,” they said.

“He always had an answer for everything and was very quick witted, as well as hard working.”

A report by a forensic collision investigator read out at the inquest said that Mr Canton had driven down a sweeping right-hand bend and was ascending a sweeping uphill bend when he lost control of the vehicle.

The rear wheel went into the grass verge and the Golf crossed into the other lane before colliding with a stone embankment and a steel gatepost.

The investigator said that it was not possible to calculate the speed that the vehicle was travelling at. However, it would have built up speed coming down the hill and there was evidence that it was travelling at speeds of more than 60mph.

He also noted that Mr Canton’s blood alcohol levels were at 169 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

A pathologist’s report said that some of this may have been produced post-mortem but that it was likely that Mr Canton had alcohol in his system at the time of the collision.

Mr Canton’s family said that he ‘wasn’t a massive eater’ and that he may have had a drink with his friends before going to work.

The collision expert’s report said that the driver of the Golf had ‘failed to negotiate the section of road due to excessive speed and consumption of alcohol’.

The report also said that the Golf had also been fitted with a temporary space saver wheel. The expert said that these were not designed to be used for long distances and had a maximum recommended speed of 50mph.

He said there would have been a lot of pressure on that tyre during the accident and it would not have had ‘the same gripping facility as a normal tyre’.

Mr Canton’s family said that he had ordered another tyre and was waiting for it to come in. They said that his journey from home to work was around two miles and that was the furthest he had travelled with this wheel.

The expert added that the road was in good condition and there was no evidence of a medical emergency or mobile phone use. Mr Canton was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

“It is difficult to come to terms with the loss of someone at such a young age and in such difficult circumstances,” said Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennet.

“In light of the evidence there were a number of factors including blood alcohol, speed, to a greater or lesser degree was the tyre itself.”

He said that he could make no real judgement about the factors but it was clear that Mr Canton’s vehicle had gone into the grass verge and that he had attempted to regain control of the vehicle.

Mr Bennet recorded a short form conclusion of road traffic collision. Concluding that Mr Canton died as a result of traumatic injuries sustained in that collision.

He extended his condolences to the family and thanked them for coming and for their input.