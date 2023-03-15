The main speaker in the talk on community-led housing and purchasing at Canolfan Hermon will be Cris Tomos, who lives in Hermon and who has many years of experience of raising funding for community purchase of land, buildings and equipment.

Cris will explain how the village of Hermon raised an initial £120,000 from a share offer and grants to buy its old primary school and turn it into a community resource centre, while clinching another £400,000 of funding to develop the site.

Cris is the treasurer of the Cardigan-based cooperative 4CG Cymru Ltd that purchased the Pwllhai site in 2010 to develop a community parking solution to the high street in Cardigan and also has housing, business units, shop, lock up stores in Cardigan.

There are over 500 community shareholders who have supported the community venture.

Currently, 4CG Cymru Ltd has converted the old Police Station and Courthouse to provide a new bunk house provision for Cardigan to house 28 visitors at a time.

Also being aired at the meeting will be the story of the parish's wind turbine that is owned by the local community cooperative that Cris and others helped launch in 2013.

In all, £1,400,000 of funding was secured to undertake the planning and erection of a 900kw turbine that now provides renewable energy for 500 homes.

Cris is currently involved with projects to buy land for community-led housing to develop community land trusts that are owned and led by local people.

The evening at Canolfan Hermon (SA36 0DT) is free to attend, with coffee, biscuits and Welsh cakes available on the night.

People are asked to attend by 7pm.

Anyone who has additional questions can contact Cris on 07974 099738