A 49-year-old Milford Haven woman drove a car when she was nearly five times the legal limit of cannabis, magistrates have been told.
Brenda Bateman of Howarth Close appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, March 14.
She pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Derwent Avenue, Steynton on November 9 2022 with above the legal limit of delta tetrahydrocannabinol in her system.
The court was told that tests showed a reading of 9.1ug, with the legal limit being 2ug.
Bateman was disqualified from driving for a year, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.
