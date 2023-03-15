Brenda Bateman of Howarth Close appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, March 14.

She pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Derwent Avenue, Steynton on November 9 2022 with above the legal limit of delta tetrahydrocannabinol in her system.

The court was told that tests showed a reading of 9.1ug, with the legal limit being 2ug.

Bateman was disqualified from driving for a year, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

