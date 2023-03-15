CAR parking charges in most of Pembrokeshire will be increasing next month.

Pembrokeshire County Council announced via a public notice in the March 15 edition of the Western Telegraph that off-street parking charges will increase at most Pembrokeshire locations from April 5.

Some will keep their prices the same and a few have decreased their prices.

Here are the new parking charges:

Marine Road, Broad Haven

  • For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

The Sea Front, Dale

  • For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • Four-hour parking for a motorhome will increase from £6 to £6.50.
  • Daily parking for a motorhome will remain at £10.
  • A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Parc y Shwt, Fishguard

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For five hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

West Street, Fishguard

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • A weekly parking ticket will increase from £10 to £15.
  • Four-hour parking for a motorhome will increase from £4 to £5.
  • Daily parking for a motorhome will remain at £8.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Parrog, Goodwick

  • For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £6 to £6.50.
  • Daily motorhome parking will remain at £10.
  • Car and trailer parking will increase from £3 to £4.
  • A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Station Hill, Goodwick

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
  • Resident permits will increase from £23.33 to £29.33.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Bridgend Square, Haverfordwest

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

Castle Lake, Haverfordwest

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Perrots Road, Haverfordwest

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • Reserved permit will increase from £170 to £200.

Rifleman Field, Haverfordwest

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from 60p to £1.
  • For 24 hours, parking will remain at £1.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will stay at £5.
  • Four-hour motorhome parking will stay at £4.
  • Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
  • Four-hour coach parking will remain at £6
  • Daily coach parking will remain at £8.
  • A resident permit will increase from £40 to £44.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Riverside, Haverfordwest

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £3.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £4.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £20.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Scotchwell, Haverfordwest

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from 60p to £1.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from 80p to £1.
  • For 24 hours, parking will remain at £1.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will remain at £5.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

St Thomas Green, Haverfordwest

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £12.50.
  • A resident permit will increase from £40 to £44.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Lower Charles Street, Milford Haven

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Market Square, Milford Haven

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Robert Street, Milford Haven

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will remain at £1.
  • For four hours, parking will decrease from £1.50 to £1.
  • For 24 hours, parking will decrease from £2 to £1.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will decrease from £10 to £5.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Townsmoor, Narberth

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For five hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
  • Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £5.
  • Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Townsmoor at the former playground, Narberth

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from 60p to £2.
  • For five hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £3.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £7.50 to £15.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Newgale

  • For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £6.50.
  • Daily motorhome parking will increase from £8 to £10.
  • A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Long Street, Newport

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Long Entry, Pembroke

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

South Quay, Pembroke

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

Station Road, Pembroke

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will remain at £1.
  • For four hours, parking will decrease from £1.50 to £1.
  • For 24 hours, parking will decrease from £2 to £1.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • A resident permit will increase from £40 to £44.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

The Commons, Pembroke

  • For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.
  • For five hours, parking will remain at £4.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £5.
  • Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
  • Four-hour coach parking will remain at £5.
  • Daily coach parking will remain at £8.
  • Weekly coach parking will remain at £40.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

The Parade, Pembroke

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Gordon Street, Pembroke Dock

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.
  • For daily parking, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £12.50.

Lower Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

Scolton Manor, Spittal

  • For two hours, parking will increase from £3.50 to £4.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
  • For a daily parking ticket, prices will increase from £4.50 to £6.
  • A season permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Merrivale, St Davids

  • For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Quickwell, St Davids

  • For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

High Street, St Dogmaels

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will remain at £5.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will remain at £25.
  • Four-hour motorhome parking will remain at £6.
  • Daily motorhome parking will remain at £10.
  • Resident permits will increase from £23.33 to £29.33.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Multi-Storey, Tenby

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
  • For four hours in the summer, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
  • For four hours in the winter, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
  • For 24 hours in the summer, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • For 24 hours in the winter, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For a weekly parking ticket in the summer, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • For a weekly parking ticket in the winter, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

North Beach, Tenby

  • For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.
  • For five hours, parking will increase from £3 to £4.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £4 to £5.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £20 to £25.
  • Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
  • Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
  • Four-hour coach parking will remain at £6.
  • Daily coach parking will remain at £10.
  • Weekly coach parking will remain at £50.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Salterns, Tenby

  • For five hours, parking will increase from £4 to £5.
  • For daily parking, parking will increase from £5 to £7.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £35.
  • Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
  • Four-hour coach parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • Daily coach parking will remain at £8.
  • Weekly coach parking will decrease from £48 to £40.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

South Beach, Tenby

  • For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
  • For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
  • For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
  • For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
  • A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

South Quay Harbour, Tenby

  • For 30 minutes, parking will remain at 60p.
  • For two hours, parking will remain at £1.
  • Daily parking will remain at £3.

The Green, Tenby

  • For one hour, parking will remain at £1.
  • For two hours, parking will remain at £2.
  • For five hours, parking will remain at £4.
  • For 24 hours, parking will remain at £5.
  • For a weekly parking ticket, prices will remain at £25.
  • Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £6.
  • Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
  • A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.