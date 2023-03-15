CAR parking charges in most of Pembrokeshire will be increasing next month.
Pembrokeshire County Council announced via a public notice in the March 15 edition of the Western Telegraph that off-street parking charges will increase at most Pembrokeshire locations from April 5.
Some will keep their prices the same and a few have decreased their prices.
Here are the new parking charges:
Marine Road, Broad Haven
- For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
The Sea Front, Dale
- For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- Four-hour parking for a motorhome will increase from £6 to £6.50.
- Daily parking for a motorhome will remain at £10.
- A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Parc y Shwt, Fishguard
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For five hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
West Street, Fishguard
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- A weekly parking ticket will increase from £10 to £15.
- Four-hour parking for a motorhome will increase from £4 to £5.
- Daily parking for a motorhome will remain at £8.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Parrog, Goodwick
- For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £6 to £6.50.
- Daily motorhome parking will remain at £10.
- Car and trailer parking will increase from £3 to £4.
- A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Station Hill, Goodwick
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
- Resident permits will increase from £23.33 to £29.33.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Bridgend Square, Haverfordwest
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
Castle Lake, Haverfordwest
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Perrots Road, Haverfordwest
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- Reserved permit will increase from £170 to £200.
Rifleman Field, Haverfordwest
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from 60p to £1.
- For 24 hours, parking will remain at £1.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will stay at £5.
- Four-hour motorhome parking will stay at £4.
- Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
- Four-hour coach parking will remain at £6
- Daily coach parking will remain at £8.
- A resident permit will increase from £40 to £44.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Riverside, Haverfordwest
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £3.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £4.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £20.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Scotchwell, Haverfordwest
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from 60p to £1.
- For four hours, parking will increase from 80p to £1.
- For 24 hours, parking will remain at £1.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will remain at £5.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
St Thomas Green, Haverfordwest
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £12.50.
- A resident permit will increase from £40 to £44.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Lower Charles Street, Milford Haven
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Market Square, Milford Haven
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Robert Street, Milford Haven
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will remain at £1.
- For four hours, parking will decrease from £1.50 to £1.
- For 24 hours, parking will decrease from £2 to £1.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will decrease from £10 to £5.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Townsmoor, Narberth
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For five hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
- Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £5.
- Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Townsmoor at the former playground, Narberth
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from 60p to £2.
- For five hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £3.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £7.50 to £15.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Newgale
- For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £6.50.
- Daily motorhome parking will increase from £8 to £10.
- A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Long Street, Newport
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Long Entry, Pembroke
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
South Quay, Pembroke
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
Station Road, Pembroke
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will remain at £1.
- For four hours, parking will decrease from £1.50 to £1.
- For 24 hours, parking will decrease from £2 to £1.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- A resident permit will increase from £40 to £44.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
The Commons, Pembroke
- For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.
- For five hours, parking will remain at £4.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £5.
- Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
- Four-hour coach parking will remain at £5.
- Daily coach parking will remain at £8.
- Weekly coach parking will remain at £40.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
The Parade, Pembroke
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Gordon Street, Pembroke Dock
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.
- For daily parking, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £12.50.
Lower Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
Scolton Manor, Spittal
- For two hours, parking will increase from £3.50 to £4.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
- For a daily parking ticket, prices will increase from £4.50 to £6.
- A season permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Merrivale, St Davids
- For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Quickwell, St Davids
- For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
High Street, St Dogmaels
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will remain at £5.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will remain at £25.
- Four-hour motorhome parking will remain at £6.
- Daily motorhome parking will remain at £10.
- Resident permits will increase from £23.33 to £29.33.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Multi-Storey, Tenby
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.
- For four hours in the summer, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
- For four hours in the winter, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.
- For 24 hours in the summer, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- For 24 hours in the winter, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For a weekly parking ticket in the summer, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- For a weekly parking ticket in the winter, prices will increase from £10 to £15.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
North Beach, Tenby
- For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.
- For five hours, parking will increase from £3 to £4.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £4 to £5.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £20 to £25.
- Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
- Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
- Four-hour coach parking will remain at £6.
- Daily coach parking will remain at £10.
- Weekly coach parking will remain at £50.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
Salterns, Tenby
- For five hours, parking will increase from £4 to £5.
- For daily parking, parking will increase from £5 to £7.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £35.
- Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
- Four-hour coach parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- Daily coach parking will remain at £8.
- Weekly coach parking will decrease from £48 to £40.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
South Beach, Tenby
- For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.
- For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.
- For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.
- For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.
- A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
South Quay Harbour, Tenby
- For 30 minutes, parking will remain at 60p.
- For two hours, parking will remain at £1.
- Daily parking will remain at £3.
The Green, Tenby
- For one hour, parking will remain at £1.
- For two hours, parking will remain at £2.
- For five hours, parking will remain at £4.
- For 24 hours, parking will remain at £5.
- For a weekly parking ticket, prices will remain at £25.
- Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £6.
- Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.
- A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.
