Pembrokeshire County Council announced via a public notice in the March 15 edition of the Western Telegraph that off-street parking charges will increase at most Pembrokeshire locations from April 5.

Some will keep their prices the same and a few have decreased their prices.

Here are the new parking charges:

Marine Road, Broad Haven

For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

The Sea Front, Dale

For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

Four-hour parking for a motorhome will increase from £6 to £6.50.

Daily parking for a motorhome will remain at £10.

A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Parc y Shwt, Fishguard

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For five hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

West Street, Fishguard

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

A weekly parking ticket will increase from £10 to £15.

Four-hour parking for a motorhome will increase from £4 to £5.

Daily parking for a motorhome will remain at £8.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Parrog, Goodwick

For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £6 to £6.50.

Daily motorhome parking will remain at £10.

Car and trailer parking will increase from £3 to £4.

A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Station Hill, Goodwick

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.

Resident permits will increase from £23.33 to £29.33.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Bridgend Square, Haverfordwest

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

Castle Lake, Haverfordwest

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Perrots Road, Haverfordwest

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

Reserved permit will increase from £170 to £200.

Rifleman Field, Haverfordwest

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from 60p to £1.

For 24 hours, parking will remain at £1.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will stay at £5.

Four-hour motorhome parking will stay at £4.

Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.

Four-hour coach parking will remain at £6

Daily coach parking will remain at £8.

A resident permit will increase from £40 to £44.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Riverside, Haverfordwest

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £3.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £4.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £20.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Scotchwell, Haverfordwest

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from 60p to £1.

For four hours, parking will increase from 80p to £1.

For 24 hours, parking will remain at £1.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will remain at £5.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

St Thomas Green, Haverfordwest

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £12.50.

A resident permit will increase from £40 to £44.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Lower Charles Street, Milford Haven

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Market Square, Milford Haven

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Robert Street, Milford Haven

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will remain at £1.

For four hours, parking will decrease from £1.50 to £1.

For 24 hours, parking will decrease from £2 to £1.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will decrease from £10 to £5.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Townsmoor, Narberth

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For five hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.

Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £5.

Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Townsmoor at the former playground, Narberth

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from 60p to £2.

For five hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £3.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £7.50 to £15.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Newgale

For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £6.50.

Daily motorhome parking will increase from £8 to £10.

A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Long Street, Newport

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For four hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Long Entry, Pembroke

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

South Quay, Pembroke

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

Station Road, Pembroke

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will remain at £1.

For four hours, parking will decrease from £1.50 to £1.

For 24 hours, parking will decrease from £2 to £1.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

A resident permit will increase from £40 to £44.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

MORE NEWS:

The Commons, Pembroke

For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.

For five hours, parking will remain at £4.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £5.

Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.

Four-hour coach parking will remain at £5.

Daily coach parking will remain at £8.

Weekly coach parking will remain at £40.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

The Parade, Pembroke

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £15.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Gordon Street, Pembroke Dock

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.

For daily parking, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £10 to £12.50.

Lower Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

Scolton Manor, Spittal

For two hours, parking will increase from £3.50 to £4.

For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.

For a daily parking ticket, prices will increase from £4.50 to £6.

A season permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Merrivale, St Davids

For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Quickwell, St Davids

For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

High Street, St Dogmaels

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours, parking will increase from £2 to £2.50.

For 24 hours, parking will remain at £5.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will remain at £25.

Four-hour motorhome parking will remain at £6.

Daily motorhome parking will remain at £10.

Resident permits will increase from £23.33 to £29.33.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Multi-Storey, Tenby

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1 to £2.

For four hours in the summer, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.

For four hours in the winter, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.50.

For 24 hours in the summer, parking will increase from £5 to £6.

For 24 hours in the winter, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For a weekly parking ticket in the summer, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

For a weekly parking ticket in the winter, prices will increase from £10 to £15.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

North Beach, Tenby

For one hour, parking will increase from 50p to £1.

For two hours, parking will increase from £1.50 to £2.

For five hours, parking will increase from £3 to £4.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £4 to £5.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £20 to £25.

Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.

Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.

Four-hour coach parking will remain at £6.

Daily coach parking will remain at £10.

Weekly coach parking will remain at £50.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

Salterns, Tenby

For five hours, parking will increase from £4 to £5.

For daily parking, parking will increase from £5 to £7.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £35.

Four-hour motorhome parking will increase from £5 to £6.

Daily motorhome parking will remain at £8.

Four-hour coach parking will increase from £5 to £6.

Daily coach parking will remain at £8.

Weekly coach parking will decrease from £48 to £40.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

South Beach, Tenby

For one hour, parking will increase from £1 to £1.50.

For two hours, parking will increase from £2 to £3.

For four hours, parking will increase from £4 to £4.50.

For 24 hours, parking will increase from £5 to £6.

For a weekly parking ticket, prices will increase from £25 to £30.

A coast permit will increase from £90 to £120.

A parking passport permit will increase from £25 to £35.

South Quay Harbour, Tenby

For 30 minutes, parking will remain at 60p.

For two hours, parking will remain at £1.

Daily parking will remain at £3.

The Green, Tenby