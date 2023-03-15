A 22-year-old woman from Haverfordwest has been banned from driving for a year after admitting a charge of drug-driving in her home town.
Rachel Willoughby of Three Meadows appreared before Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 14.
She pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta in Snowdrop Lane on December 2 2022 with above the legal limit of the cocaine metabolite, benzoylecgonine, in her system.
The court heard that a test showed 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of blood, the legal limit being 50.
In addition to the ban, Willoughby was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
