Rachel Willoughby of Three Meadows appreared before Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 14.

She pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta in Snowdrop Lane on December 2 2022 with above the legal limit of the cocaine metabolite, benzoylecgonine, in her system.

The court heard that a test showed 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of blood, the legal limit being 50.

In addition to the ban, Willoughby was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.