They are amongst 14 of the culinary finest from across Wales and the UK serving up some of their signature dishes at the upcoming 2023 Chefs’ Night Out.

The aim of the event is to take the total raised by the event over the years to £1m.

It will see the chefs getting together at Cornerstone in Charles Street, Cardiff to cook for 140 members of South Wales’ business community.

Fred Clapperton of Coast, Saundersfoot and Douglas Balish of The Grove, Narberth will be amongst the chefs cooking four-course meals with matched wines for this exclusive evening out, which is taking place for the tenth time.

Chefs’ Night Out is the brainchild of David Loosemore, managing director of Portobella, and Huw Edwards, head of auctions and auctioneer at Seel & Co.

Said David Loosemore: “Since it started, I am very proud to say that Chefs’ Night Out has raised more than £835,000 for Tŷ Hafan.

“We are back now after three years away, and our ambition is for this event to raise in excess of £165,000 which will take our total raised to the £1m mark and beyond.

“Tŷ Hafan cares for thousands of children and, just as importantly, supports the friends and family of those children so they can live their lives to the full, however long or short those precious lives may be.”

Amongst the other chefs taking part will be Stephen Terry of The Hardwick, Abergavenny and Owen Morgan of Asador 44, Cardiff.

The duo recently spent a morning at Tŷ Hafan to help with their preparation for the evening.

Chefs Stephen Terry and Owen Morgan with Tracy Jones Ty Hafan's Director of Family Wellbeing and Outreach and Ty Hafan chef Jayne. (Image: Ty Hafan)

Stephen has taken part in every Chefs’ Night Out event since it started. “We’re dads, Owen and me.” he said, “Being a parent changes your life forever, for lots of reasons, but also makes you a lot more aware.

“To be here at Tŷ Hafan today and having been here before, is incredible. This is self-funded with almost no help from the government. It’s insane, this incredibly precious care and help and respite for families and their children that Tŷ Hafan provides. It’s such a privilege to be involved with it.”

This year’s sought-after event, taking place on Saturday March 25, sold out within days. Each chef will cook specifically for a table of 10 diners who won’t know which chef will be catering for them until the evening itself.

Diners will also have an opportunity to bid for the services of some of the chefs to cook for them at their own homes or a private venue of their choice at a later date.

Contributions to the fundraising total can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chefsnightout2023