Molly Venables, a pupil at St Oswald’s Primary School in Jeffreyston, decided to fundraise for the HOPE Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre in Neyland, as her gran suffers from MS.

So she came up with the idea of Molly’s Marvellous Garbage Grab, with the additional aim of helping the envuironment and local communties.

She set herself the ambitious goal of undertaking 50 litter picks before her tenth birthday in November and sought sponsorship and financial support for Molly’s Marvellous Garbage Grab.

For several months, armed with a high-viz jacket, litter picker, hoops and bags supplied by Pembrokeshire County Council, Molly picked litter in Sageston, Carew, Jeffreyston, Milton, Lawrenny, New Hedges, Kilgetty, Amroth, Tenby, Saundersfoot, Pembroke Dock and St Clears.

On many occasions she was helped by her older brother Charlie, and at all stages she was accompanied by a responsible adult, ensuring that the litter picks were conducted in a safe manner.

MORE NEWS

Molly and Charlie also collected sponsorship for taking part in the 2023 New Years Day swim at Saundersfoot and altogether have raised the grand sum of £1,000 for the HOPE Centre.

Molly would like to thank everyone who has supported her and for those who sponsored her efforts, as well as Pembrokeshire County Council for their support.

HOPE is a charity that provides accessible and affordable therapies to those affected by multiple sclerosis and they also make their services available to those with other life-long neurological conditions including stroke and Parkinson's.

Molly’s grandmother is one of many who has benefited from the therapies provided by the centre over a number of years, and she was delighted to be present when the youngster presented her £1,000 cheque.

Margaret Brace, on behalf of HOPE, offered her congratulations and expressed her gratitude to Molly on her wonderful achievement and for her initiative and efforts in raising funds for the centre.

She said that the HOPE centre was proud to accept the cheque which will be put to use for the benefit of all users of the therapy centre.

----

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.