Unearthed Festival will take place from on June 16-18 and this years’ line-up will welcome more performers, creators, teachers, musicians, shamans, comedians, artists and entertainers to the lush Pembrokeshire peninsula than ever before.

Taking place near St Davids the festival features everything from reggae to sea shanties, comedy to cacao ceremonies and psychedelic session orchestras to family folk duos.

A performer at last year's festival. (Image: Unearthed Festival & Pete Bounds)

Not only that, there’s a whole host of wellness, good vibes and high quality and locally sourced food and drink thrown in for good measure, making Unearthed the antidote to stress and the essence of a good time.

The event is a firm local favourite and this year tickets for locals discounted up to 30 per cent have been reintroduced.

This year’s biggest ever line-up sees the main stage hosting some of the UKs leading artists, DJs and disruptors including award winning Queen of Reggae Dawn Penn whose hits have been sampled by the likes of Mary J Blige and DJ Khalid, and Buster Rhymes and whose career has been honoured with the Martin Luther King Award for contribution to Music, among others.

Psychedelic ravers Henge will take to the mainstage for a genre-defying mashup of rock, punk, techno and electro on the night of Friday 16.

Psychedelic ravers Henge will take to the mainstage on Friday (Image: Henge)

Not the only performers with an epic cult following to be stepping into the spotlight this year, Mad Professor will also make his Unearthed debut featuring a guest performance from Sista Aisha.

Alongside mainstage performances, bands of all sizes playing a whole range of genres will appear on the eight festival stages which can be found scattered across the 12 festival areas.

For the full festival line up visit unearthedfestival.co.uk.

Everything from music to theatre, cacao ceremonies to cinema will unfold in more intimate and unique venues and new to this year’s line-up is the Speak Easy tent, home of comedy, theatre and inspirational talks.

Festival fans at Unearthed Festival. (Image: Unearthed Festival & Mark Pickthal)

Unearthed prides itself on creating a safe and stirring space for families and children and the Speak Easy tent is also where children’s theatre and workshops will unfold.

Unearthed prides itself on being many things to many people. For those wanting to spend their time focusing on body, mind and soul, The Temple arena offers daily yoga, contact improvisation, devotional singing, Qi-gong and ecstatic dance workshops, alongside daily ceremonies including cacao.

Marcus Gadd and The Tribe on the main stage at Unearthed last year.. (Image: Unearthed Festival & Pete Bounds)

Within The Temple arena Gwynvyd holds workshops that require a more intimate closed environment and these include breath-work, shamanic journeying, sound healing and individual treatments such as Mayan massage, reflexology and physiotherapy. Also located at The Temple arena is Tan Tipi, a sacred fire venue which hosts ceremony, celebration and workshops on foraging and low impact living. This is also where the woodfired sauna and hot-tub can be found, access to both of which is included in the price of the festival ticket.

Bringing the festival to a glorious and Glastonbury-worthy close will be Los Pulpos del Diablo, an extravagant 13 piece session orchestra compiled from musicians plucked from across the programme who come together to bring the weekend to a transcendent close. Epitomising the collective ethos of festival this psychedelic ensemble comprises a full spectrum of musicians, coming together to give thanks and love to the community that is Unearthed, making it an end-of-festival-weekend ritual not to be missed.

A magical light and soundscape at last year's festival. (Image: Unearthed Festival & Pete Bounds)

The ongoing success of, and support for Unearthed, is in no small part down to its investment in both local people and businesses.

From this years’ head of recycling who first attended the festival as a mischievous 11-year-old, to Haidar, an asylum seeker who now runs his own restaurant business and cooks for the staff and volunteers, Unearthed means it when it says it invests in people.

In 2023 the festival will welcome its first official sponsor, locally distilled Barti Dhu Rum, and all bar one beer both from Pembrokeshire and the vast majority of food and drink providers are also based in and around the county.

Fire and fun at Drenchtown at the Unearthed Festival. (Image: Unearthed Festival & Pete Bounds)

Tim Rees, founder of Unearthed Festival, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our brothers and sisters from all over the world back to Unearthed Festival in 2023.

“This festival, which started out as a small event in the field behind my house, has grown into something that people really seem to believe in and this year we have more in store than ever before.

“We’re really proud to keep delivering a diverse line-up that represents people, communities and cultures from across the country and all over the world.

“Whether you want a weekend of musical indulgence and dancing with friends, or a chance to escape the stresses of life with a weekend retreat featuring Mayan massages and hot tubs, there’s something for everyone.”

