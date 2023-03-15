Llŷr 1 and 2 wind farms in the Celtic Sea just off the southern Pembrokeshire coast will be managed by Kent.

Kent has today – March 15 – been announced as the holder of the owner’s engineer contract for the wind farms, which are set to power around 200,000 homes with 200MW of clean, green energy.

Developer Floventis Energy Ltd has awarded the company the contract for the joint venture between renewable energy project development company Cierco and floating offshore energy specialists SBM Offshore.

Kent will, in partnership with Vekta Group, provide multidisciplinary owner’s engineer support on CDM, Hull and Mooring, Electrical, WTG, Site layout, Geotechnical, Metocean and project management areas.

Llŷr is a flagship project for the UK and will have two innovative floating offshore wind platforms with around six to eight units on each.

The project is currently progressing through pre-FEED and is expected to be commercially operable by 2027.

MORE NEWS:

Cerianne Cummings, Kent’s offshore wind market director, said: “Kent’s knowledge and experience in the fixed and floating wind are unrivalled, which positions us as the ideal company to provide the expertise required on this project.

“We continually strive to push the boundaries of water depth, seabed type, standardisation, optimisation and asset management. We are proud to be part of this project, which is paving the way toward the commercialisation of floating wind and, therefore, a cleaner and greener future for everyone.

“We are very excited to be a part of the transition and look forward to working with Floventis on this milestone project.”

David Keenlyside, Floventis’ engineering director, said: “The Llŷr wind farms are significant stepping stone projects for the floating wind sector – these two projects are a crucial step as we move towards commercial scale floating projects across the UK and beyond.

“As part of our commitment to delivering local economic and social value, we are working with our global network of partners to demonstrate new technology, advance the UK’s energy security and importantly create new opportunities for the local supply chain.”

Kent is involved in developing 70 per cent of all UK offshore wind farms.

-------------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.