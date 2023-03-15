Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee were recommended to conditionally approve plans submitted by former council leader Jamie Adams and his wife to convert the outbuilding at Rosepool, Cuffern, near Haverfordwest.

The application, which was granted conditional approval, also includes a new package treatment plant.

A report for members detailing the application said: “The application seeks planning permission for the conversion and extension of a redundant cow shed with dairy into an independent two bedroom dwelling house.

Councillor Jamie Adams. Picture: Pembrokeshire County Council webcast

“A redundant milking parlour attached to the southern side of the cow shed, and the far eastern section of the cow shed, both constructed of later solid concrete blockwork will be demolished.

“The single storey converted accommodation and proposed extension would comprise two bedrooms, an en-suite and wet room within the traditional stone part of the building. An open plan kitchen/living/dining area would occupy the newer existing blockwork constructed part of the building through to the proposed southwards projecting gable extension.

“The proposed residential curtilage to the east and south of the extended building would make provision for the parking of two cars with vehicular and pedestrian access made via the eastern flank of the building.

“A new package treatment plant is proposed to serve both the existing farmhouse and the proposed conversion. The discharge to ground for this plant is to be located to the south of the two residential units.”

At the March 14 committee meeting, approval was moved by Councillor Brian Hall, seconded by Cllr Andrew Edwards.

Councillor Adams had left the meeting while his application was discussed.