In the Welsh Wind, at Tan y Groes near Cardigan, is set to expand into the European market after securing a distribution partner on the continent.

The award-winning spirits producer has agreed a deal with Danish distributor Bemakers, which will ease the red tape and enable In the Welsh Wind to export its premium spirits to the continent.

In the Welsh Wind is cementing the deal by exhibiting at ProWein, one of drinks industry’s largest trade events, which is being held in Dusseldorf from March 19-21.

The distribution partnership combined with a first appearance at ProWein are major steps for the business as it looks to expand the brand and sales overseas.

In the Welsh Wind's signature gin. (Image: In the Welsh Wind)

Bemakers, which has distribution centres in four major EU markets – Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and its native Denmark and has plans to expand into France and Norway, will fulfil all EU orders from trade, retail and consumers.

The Ceredigion distillery is now moving ahead with securing trade and retail partners across the continent for its award-winning range of gins, vodka and rums .

Exhibiting at ProWein is part of the strategy of introducing the brand and its range of spirits to key businesses on the continent.

In the Welsh Wind sales and export manager Dan Jones, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our In the Welsh Wind brand into export at the world’s leading trade fair show for spirits for the first time.

“We will be exhibiting and focussing on four core product lines for ProWein, this will be our Signature Style Gin, our Palo Cortado Cask-Aged Gin, our recently launched Three Grain Vodka and our limited-edition Rum.

In the Welsh Wind's 3 Grain Vodka. (Image: In the Welsh Wind)

“Having Bemakers in place for the show is perfect as it allows us to easily link customers in key European markets with our product range and it will allow us access to markets on the continent.

“This all starts at ProWein for us with the goal to grow our export markets to be in line with our domestic market in 2023-24.”

