The first season of BBC’s Race Across the World sees pairs take on Canada on limited funds, relying on each other and the kindness of strangers as they navigate their way across thousands of miles, taking in beautiful scenery and dynamic cities.

Participants visit ancient wonders, learn local customs and take part in time-honoured traditions during the journey.

MORE NEWS:

It is a concept that has previously been explored by a number of YouTubers including Welsh star Simon Wilson who travelled across the USA on ‘no money’ and GeoWizard who has done ‘How Not to Travel Europe’ and ‘How Not to Travel America’ series where he has to find his way across the countries using as many transport links as possible for the cheapest cost.

Any duos who are aged 18 or over can apply – whether it is a couple, siblings, parents/children or friends to take part in the second series.

Anyone interested in applying can do so at https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/lambert/ratw4/welcome.html, entries must be received by April 14.

-----------------------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.